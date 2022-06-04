Anushka Sharma strives to bring her all to Chakda Xpress table read with Renuka Shahane; Jhulan Goswami reacts

Actress Anushka Sharma has been prepping for Chakda Xpress over the past few months. On Saturday, Sharma decided to give fans a sneak peek of what is happening behind the scenes at the table ready of Chakda Xpress with a video. The gorgeous star shared how she was spending time prepping for her role as Jhulan Goswami in the film. Along with Anushka, actors like Renuka Shahane and Mahesh Thakur also were seen in the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep." In the video, we see Anushka walking inside a room full of cast and crew of Chakda Xpress. She is then seen chatting away, enjoying a snack and interacting with Mahesh, Renuka and others. The actress was seen clad in a casual avatar in a striped shirt with jeans and a hoodie in the video. All pumped up for the Jhulan Goswami biopic, Anushka promised to bring her A-game to the film.

Jhulan Goswami calls Anushka's prep for Chakda Xpress 'fun-tastic'

As Anushka dropped the video of the script reading session for Chakda Xpress, Jhulan Goswami also reacted to the same. She commented and wrote, "Fun-tastic @anushkasharma." Fans of Anushka and Jhulan also expressed excitement in the comment section about Chakda Xpress. Anushka has been prepping for the film and often, she has been spotted on the ground at practice sessions.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming film, Chakda Xpress

It was at the beginning of this year that Anushka had announced Chakda Xpress with a teaser video. The film will star Anushka in the lead. It is backed by Clean Slate Filmz and will release on Netflix.

