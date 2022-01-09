Anushka Sharma is a stunner in lavender gymwear as she flaunts her no-makeup look in THIS ‘sweaty selfie’

Anushka Sharma fans are already jumping with joy ever since the actress has announced her comeback in Bollywood. Recently the teaser of her upcoming movie ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ has been released and she will be playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in it. Well, it looks like the Zero actress is in full form and is prepping for her film in full swing. She took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her and it appears that she is in the middle of her workout session. We have to admit that she indeed looks gorgeous even in her no-makeup look.