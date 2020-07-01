Anushka Sharma stuns on latest magazine cover, says 'peace of mind' has become her priority in life

Anushka Sharma revealed that her priorities have changed over the last few years and she has become more introspective. Read on to know more.

If there is one celebrity that has truly made headlines for all the right reasons, apart from Sonu Sood of course, is . The actor-producer has given the audiences some bingeworthy content in the last few months as her production house, Clean Slate Films, released Paatal Lok and Bulbbul on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix respectively. While Anushka herself did not star in it and only produced it, she did go all out to promote the series and film all out on social media.

Anushka was last seen onscreen in her film Zero in 2018 which tanked massively at the box office. Since then she has not officially announced her next project. However, the actress says that her priorities have changed over the last few years. Anushka, who appears on the latest cover of Vogue India, revealed that she has become more introspective.

She said, “I’ve been very introspective over the last three years. I don’t want to think that my only value is what I’ve achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I’m happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental." Anushka is a water baby and the magazine's July cover is proof as the actress looks stunning in a navy blue swimsuit.

Anushka Sharma's recent OTT projects have gained a fan following like no other. While Paatal Lok opened to positive reviews from the audiences as well as critics. Bulbbul, on the other hand, opened to mixed reviews and was loved by many.

