Anushka Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty can't stop gushing over KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's new pics

Indian skipper KL Rahul ended all speculation about his relationship with Athiya Shetty on Friday as he shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his ladylove and made it Instagram official. Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul dating had been coming in for the longest time and now, on the actress' birthday, the cricketer made their relationship public. Seeing the adorable new photos of KL Rahul and Athiya, her dad Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty reacted. Not just this, Anushka Sharma also expressed her take on it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, KL Rahul had shared two photos with Athiya that were never seen before. Seeing the cute photos, Suniel and Ahan were all hearts for the much in love couple. On the other hand, Anushka also expressed her love for KL Rahul and Athiya with a heart emoji. Apart from Anushka, Suniel and Ahan, Sania Mirza, Krishna Shroff, Hardik Pandya, Ritika Sajdeh, Saiyami, Tania Shroff and others also reacted to the lovebirds' adorable photos together in the post.

Another photo of KL Rahul and Athiya had gone viral on social media after the actress reposted it on her Instagram handle. The unseen photo gave fans a glimpse of the couple's goofy side. While KL Rahul was in the UK a few months ago, Athiya reportedly was with him on the tour. Photos of Anushka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya and other cricketers families had surfaced on social media from the UK tour and had gone viral.

Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul had been coming for a long time. However, both have kept mum about it.

