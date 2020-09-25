Anushka Sharma on Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘distasteful’ comment: Don’t you think you should have respect for me & us?

As Sunil Gavaskar has been making heads turn with his unsavoury comments involving Anushka Sharma, the latter has come up with a befitting reply for the same.

, the lady who made the headlines ever since she has announced her pregnancy, was seen trending on micro-blogging site Twitter lately after legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a controversial remark involving her. This happened during IPL match between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. While the ace cricketer failed to meet the expectations during the game, Gavaskar, who was from the commentary panel made an unsavoury remark involving Virat and Anushka and stated that the RCB skipper had only practiced against the Zero actress’ balling during the lockdown.

This has certainly not gone down well with Anushka who decided to give a befitting reply to Gavaskar for his remarks. In a long post on Instagram, the actress questioned the legendary cricketer about dragging her into cricket and not giving her the due respect. Anushka wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact, but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?”

“I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”

Meanwhile, as many people were trolling Anushka on social media, a section of netizens came out in her support. A Twitter user wrote, “People are literally dragging a pregnant woman just because her husband didn’t perform well in a match. DISGUSTING AND MISOGYNIST BEHAVIOUR #SochBadlo #AnushkaSharma #IstandwithAnushka.” Another user tweeted, “#SunilGavaskar is a legend in the game. And is respected by all generations. Wasn’t expected from him. There are a lot of old and good players not doing well. U don’t question them. Then why #ViratKohli and that too dragging his wife #AnushkaSharma. A cheap stunt. #IPL2020”.

