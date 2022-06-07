Anushka Sharma supports Arjun Kapoor after he shuts down trolls for commenting on his fitness

Arjun Kapoor recently made it to the headlines after he shut a troll like a boss. The actor who never hesitates in expressing his views about either his personal life or professional life was trolled by a fan for his fitness. The troll said that the actor can never get in shape and this irked the actor. He took to his Instagram stories to slam the troll and speak about fitness. Now Anushka Sharma has taken to her Instagram stories to stand in support of the Gunday actor.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor’s reply and wrote, “Well said”. For the unversed, the trolls wrote ‘this boy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality’. The Gunday actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “It’s because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this is the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else..fitness is way more than that for anyone who’s ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm by living for yourself taking care of yourself doing best u can and forming a routine despite obstacles not just about looking like a faceless DP”.

Meanwhile, talking about Anushka Sharma’s work front she is gearing up to be seen as Indian Female Cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been training hard for Chakda Xpress. The actress has shared glimpses from her training sessions and has expressed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India that she was nervous about returning to the sets after having Vamika. She revealed that the film's shoot was delayed due to her pregnancy and pandemic. However, Anushka didn't give up and pushed herself as she returned to the sets and kicked off the shoot. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor he will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his pipeline.

