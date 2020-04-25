Anushka Sharma switching on the light during Virat Kohli’s live chat makes him blush and go ‘Thank you love’

During Virat Kohli’s live chat on Instagram with AB de Villiers, Anushka Sharma switched on the room light for hubby; Take a look

and Virat Kohli are making the most of their quarantine by spending time with each other because otherwise, the captain of the Indian cricket team is mostly busy with matches. From playing board games to clicking goofy selfies to working out, Virat and Anushka have been doing it all and making sure to update their fans about the same on the gram. Now, a few weeks back, Virat Kohli was interacting on Instagram live with his RCB teammate when wifey Anushka Sharma left a message on the chat saying ‘Dinner is served’ and Virat had a good laugh over it.

And today, when Virat was again live on Instagram with AB de Villiers, Anushka Sharma came in to the room and sweetly switched on the lights since she realized that Virat was sitting in the dark, and on seeing this, Virat said, ‘Thank You Love’ and it made all of us go aww. Well, it truly was an aww-worthy moment. That said, amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have pledged their support to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic. “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” they wrote on social media.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next film. Also, Anushka is all set to come up with a new web series as producer on Amazon Prime Video web series, bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company titled Paatal Lok.

Check out the video as Virat Kohli says 'Thank you love' to wifey Anushka Sharma as she switches on the light during his live chat:

