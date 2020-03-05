Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu & others hail the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for #T20WorldCup Final

Today, all of Indian cricket lovers are rejoicing as the Indian Women's team qualified to the Final of the Women's T20. Yes, as the Indian Women’s Team entered their maiden T-20 World Cup final, B-town celebs took to social media to congratulate the team and shower praises on their team effort. It so happened that today, since rain washed out the semi-final match between India and England in Sydney, India made their way to the Finals as they had finished their group on top with four wins out of four games. Soon after, , , Priety Zinta and others wished the team on social media.

Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to wish Indian Women's team for reaching the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final as she wrote, “Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well Grinning face with smiling eyes cannot wait for the 8th of March Flag of IndiaCricket bat and ballGirl..”

As for Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu, she congratulated the Indian Women's team for qualifying to the Final of the Women's T20 World Cup final as she wrote, “What!!!!!! Yay!!!!! Would’ve loved to see our girls fight it out n emerge victorious but now looking forward to a crackling final soon. #T20WorldCup2020…” Thereafter, Priety Zinta, too, took to social media to pen down a congratulatory note as she wrote, “Kudos to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final Flag of IndiaFlexed biceps #Proud #INDvENG #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen..” For all those who don’t know, India has qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time and the Indian Women's team is headlined by Harmanpreet Kaur. Also, Captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, too congratulated the team as he wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals….” The final match will take place on March th 2020

Check out Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and other B-town stars tweets congratulation Team India:

