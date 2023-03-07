Anushka Sharma takes a trip down memory lane as she revisits her childhood: Watch VIDEO

Anushka Sharma, the popular Bollywood star is all set to make a comeback to the film industry, with the upcoming sports drama Chakde Xpress. The actress, who welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika, with her husband Virat Kohli in January 2021, has been enjoying her maternity break to the fullest. However, Anushka Sharma has been constantly staying in touch with her fans and film fanatics through her official Instagram handle. Her posts and Instagram stories have a strong fanbase on social media.

Anushka Sharma takes a trip down memory lane

Interestingly, Anushka Sharma recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a special video, as she took a trip down memory lane. The actress revisited her MHOW, Madya Pradesh, where she spent her childhood days recently. In the video, Anushka is seen visiting her old residence, the army school, and MHOW cantonment, and other places.

"Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart," the Chakda Xpress actress captioned the lovely video.

Watch Anushka Sharma's Instagram video, below: