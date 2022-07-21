Anushka Sharma takes us inside her makeup room in Paris, gives a glimpse of her hair being done; WATCH

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma as she is back in action again. After a hiatus of almost 4 years, the actress is all geared up to return to the screens with her sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. Ever since the film has been announced fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch the diva on the big screen. Well, after wrapping up the schedule here in India, Anushka took a break with her hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress is currently in Paris and today she shared pictures and videos from her makeup room and gave us all a glimpse of her makeup being done.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a video of her from her makeup room. Anushka is sitting in front of the mirror and can be seen shooting the video from her mobile camera. The PK actress can be seen wearing a black tee as her hair is being done by one of her team members. She then gives a glimpse of the perfect rainy view outside her room too as soothing music plays in the background.

Click HERE to watch the video:

Coming back to her upcoming movie, Anushka Sharma has wrapped the first schedule of Chakda Xpress. Anushka shared a photo wherein she was seen holding a cricket ball in her hand and it had a message written on it that read, “It’s a schedule wrap”. Anushka captioned the post as, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress."

The actress will soon be heading to UK to continue the shoot of Chakda Xpress. As per earlier reports, Anushka and the crew are expected to fly to the UK this month for an extensive schedule. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

