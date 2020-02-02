Anushka Sharma on taking a break: I needed to live a little outside of the movie sets & promotional tours

Anushka Sharma talks about all the work she has done and what finally lead her into taking a break from films and shifting focus to production.

has sure been in the news for a while now, given the reports about her taking up the biopic of former women's cricket team captain, Jhulan Goswami, however, an official announcement is yet to come, but it sure is underway is what we hear. With her last two films, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, Anushka has been away from the silver screens for a long time now, however, when asked, she reveals how it had a bigger meaning to it.

She says how she was exhausted and had gone on autopilot. She added how there was a period when she was shooting for two films at the same time and how she made choices that weren't very healthy. She also revealed how she had other things to do, those things that did not fit into her schedule and added how there can never be a good time to step away from creative opportunities and she did it eventually because she wanted to grow, and challenge herself in a different way to figure things out and live a little outside of all things that working on a movie stands for.

She went on to add how that is when she decided to prioritize slowing down and instead of films, she took to working on building a life for herself. She added how she was working but in a different capacity with her production work, her clothing brand, and more.

