Anushka Sharma talks about her pregnancy cravings; Reveals the first thing her doctor told her

Anushka Sharma is due in a few weeks. Ahead of her delivery, the actress spoke to Vogue India to talk about her pregnancy journey.

took everyone by surprise when she announced that she was pregnant. The actress, who is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, debuted her baby bump on social media to announce that the couple's family growing. While the actress has time and again shared pictures of her glowing skin and baby bump on social media, she recently spoke to Vogue India in detail about her pregnancy journey. One of the many things the Zero actress spoke about was her pregnancy cravings.

The soon-to-be mommy revealed that she was eating "only toast and crackers for the first three months." When that ended, she craved for vada pao and bhel puri. "But that didn’t last long either. So, no real cravings,” she added. Although the actress did not have many food cravings, she did reveal that her doctor helped her break the myth that pregnant women need to eat for two. She added that it was the first thing her doctor told her. The actress also revealed that she asked "chewed" her doctor's brain during the pregnancy. "I am someone who likes to read a lot and research a great deal; I’ve chewed my doctor’s brain," she said.

Anushka also shared her thoughts on watching her body change and adapt. The actress said it was "mind-boggling" to see these changes and deemed it "amazing." She added that she felt more connected with her body. She also explained that even before pregnancy, she used to meditate. She continued her daily practice. "The only difference is that I’ve had a lot more time,” she added.

Vogue India

