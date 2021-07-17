Anushka Sharma teases 'happy fan' Virat Kohli after obliging him with PICS while exploring streets of UK

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared several photos of her and Virat Kohli's UK exploration diaries. However, her hilarious caption left netizens in splits.

Actress and Indian skipper Virat Kohli seem to be out exploring the UK while the latter waits for the next Team India series to commence. Her recent post features glimpses from their walk around the streets of the UK where they seem to be surrounded by beautiful and symmetrical houses. While Anushka and Virat seem to be enjoying their walk, the Pari actress poked fun at her husband as she shared photos on her handle. Her caption seems to have left netizens in splits.

Taking to her social media handle, Anushka shared photos in which she could be seen prancing around the streets of the UK with Virat. In one of the photos, Virat is captured with his back towards the camera, while in another, he is seen smiling as Anushka beams with joy at the photographer Clover Wootton. Sharing the photos, Anushka joked and called Virat her 'fan' whom she obliged for a photo while walking around in the city. In the photos, Virat is seen clad in a black sweater with jeans while Anushka is seen sporting dark blue denim jeans with a green sweater. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans ! Photo taken by another fan - @cloverwootton."

As soon as Anushka shared the photos, fans began dropping laughter emoticons in the comments at her comment on Virat. Even Anaita Shroff Adajania commented and wrote, "Such a cute fan I say!" Fans too could not get over the cuteness of Virushka as they dropped sweet comments for the couple. A fan wrote, "Amazingggg." Another wrote, "Cutieeeessss."

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka and Virat celebrated their daughter Vamika's 6 months birthday in London and shared photos on social media. The cute pictures of Vamika spending time with Anushka and Virat in a park went viral on social media. The couple has been spending time in the UK since June. Virat had gone with Team India for the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand. Post it, the team continued to stay in the UK as their next tournament also is scheduled to start in the UK on August 4.

