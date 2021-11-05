Anushka Sharma thanks her 'amazing man' Virat Kohli for making everything brighter on his birthday; PIC

Virat Kohli has turned a year older today and on his special day, Anushka Sharma has brightened up his day with her heartfelt birthday wish. The actress, who is in the UAE with Virat and daughter Vamika, took to social media to share a heartfelt note on Virat's birthday. Not just this, along with it, Anushka shared an adorable photo with hubby Virat, dressed in complete festive attire and gave fans a sneak peek of their birthday and Diwali celebration in the UAE.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared an endearing photo with birthday boy Virat Kohli. She wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful." Anushka poured her heart out for Virat in the birthday post and it began getting love from fans across the world.

Take a look:

As soon as Anushka's post came in, celebs as well as fans started sending love to the couple. Suniel Shetty, Seema Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Jaideep Ahlawat dropped heart emoticons on Anushka's post and sent love to the Indian skipper on his birthday. Fans too weren't behind in backing the captain of India's squad. A fan wrote, "Caption just came directly from heart, it’s just so special." Another wrote for Anushka, "You’re his pillar my queen."

Varun Dhawan also had shared a throwback photo from the Switzerland vacay and sent out good wishes to Virat on social media. Recently, Anushka had shared photos on social media from her and Virat's Halloween celebration with Vamika and other cricketer's families in the UAE. The photos of cute celebration had gone viral on social media.

Also Read|Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika come together for picture perfect breakfast date in UAE; PHOTO