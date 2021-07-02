Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt rally against animal cruelty as 3 Kerala youths beat dog to death

Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora among others took to social media to call out the incident and demand for stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Content Warning: This article includes details of the violent incident which some readers may find disturbing

The Internet was left shaken up on Thursday as a video of three youths beating a dog to death in Kerala surfaced on social media. The shocking case of animal cruelty began the trending hashtag 'Justice for Bruno' and several Bollywood celebs have now expressed outrage, disgust and disappointment over the appalling incident. , , Tiger Shroff, , among others took to social media to call out the incident and demand for stricter laws.

Disha Patani wrote, "Stop animal cruelty. Every animal on this planet deserves to be loved and treated well." As for Alia, the actress was shocked with extremity of the incident and wrote, "Dishusting!! They cannot get away with this!! Until they are punished people with this twisted mindset are not going to change!! (sic)."

Tiger Shroff also called for the accused to be punished as he wrote, "Hope the culprits are found and severely punished. Unforgivable." According to a report in The News Minute, the three accused have been arrested for brutally torturing the pet dog. Visuals of the dog being tortured were shared with the owner Christuraj who then shared it on social media.

The accused are Sunil, Sylvester and a minor from Adimalathura of Thiruvananthapuram who were arrested on 1 July by the Vizhinjam police. In the disturbing visuals, the black Labrador can be seen tied to a fishing hook in a boat as the youths hit him with a stick. After beating him to death, the dog was later thrown into the sea by them. The horrific incident has left netizens enraged who have demanded for stricter laws to deal with animal cruelty.

ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar says 'stop controlling women' as Britney Spears' plea is rejected while Bill Cosby walks free

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×