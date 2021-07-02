  1. Home
Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt rally against animal cruelty as 3 Kerala youths beat dog to death

Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora among others took to social media to call out the incident and demand for stricter laws against animal cruelty.
99465 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 12:49 pm
Content Warning: This article includes details of the violent incident which some readers may find disturbing 

The Internet was left shaken up on Thursday as a video of three youths beating a dog to death in Kerala surfaced on social media. The shocking case of animal cruelty began the trending hashtag 'Justice for Bruno' and several Bollywood celebs have now expressed outrage, disgust and disappointment over the appalling incident. Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora among others took to social media to call out the incident and demand for stricter laws. 

Disha Patani wrote, "Stop animal cruelty. Every animal on this planet deserves to be loved and treated well." As for Alia, the actress was shocked with extremity of the incident and wrote, "Dishusting!! They cannot get away with this!! Until they are punished people with this twisted mindset are not going to change!! (sic)." 

Tiger Shroff also called for the accused to be punished as he wrote, "Hope the culprits are found and severely punished. Unforgivable." According to a report in The News Minute, the three accused have been arrested for brutally torturing the pet dog. Visuals of the dog being tortured were shared with the owner Christuraj who then shared it on social media. 

The accused are Sunil, Sylvester and a minor from Adimalathura of Thiruvananthapuram who were arrested on 1 July by the Vizhinjam police. In the disturbing visuals, the black Labrador can be seen tied to a fishing hook in a boat as the youths hit him with a stick. After beating him to death, the dog was later thrown into the sea by them. The horrific incident has left netizens enraged who have demanded for stricter laws to deal with animal cruelty. 

ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar says 'stop controlling women' as Britney Spears' plea is rejected while Bill Cosby walks free

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Talks about animal cruelty. Has chicken and ham for lunch.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

these people who downvoted the comment are the ones who relish eating meat of animals.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

there are other names mentioned in the article too, idiot

Anonymous 9 hours ago

anushka is a vegan for your kind information.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

never talk abt cruelty in bullyw00d

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kill them and beat them till they die the agonizing the poor dog died .Where is justice ? They must pay so thatb nobody ever thinks of treating any animal like this .