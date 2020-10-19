  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma trends on Twitter as fans can't get enough of her and husband Virat Kohli's latest photos

In the last 24 hours, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have sent their fans into an overdrive with their love-filled photos from Dubai.
27082 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma baby bump.Anushka Sharma trends on Twitter as fans can't get enough of her and husband Virat Kohli's latest photos.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are collectively sending the Internet into a meltdown as the lovebirds have been sharing a couple of photos from their time in Dubai. Virat who is in the UAE as part of the Indian Premier League 2020 and is heading Royal Challengers Bangalore, has wife Anushka by his side. On the other hand, Anushka who is pregnant has been sharing some adorable pictures on social media.

Not just that, the actress is also often spotted in the stands cheering her hubby and blowing flying kisses. In the last 24 hours, however, Virat and Anushka have sent their fans into an overdrive. To begin with, Virat shared a photo of him and wifey Anushka enjoying some beach time at sunset. The stunning photo shows the two swimming with the sun setting in the backdrop. The dreamy photo left fans in awe of them as thousands re-shared the photo. 

Another set of photos which caught her fans' attention was a series of pictures the actress shared on Monday morning. Starting the week on a happy note, Anushka flaunted her growing baby bump and looked radiant as she posed for the camera in an adorable jumper. While sharing the photos, she captioned it, "Pocketful of sunshine." 

"That glow though," wrote one fan while another remarked, "My Sunshine."  Take a look at some of the reactions to Anushka and Virat's latest Instagram pictures: 

 

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in a sunshine filled picture and we cannot stop smiling

