Anushka Sharma tries the Gibberish filter but her smile makes wonder if it is Virat Kohli she is looking at

Anushka Sharma has our attention with not just her new filter, but also that look she gave later getting it wrong and we have Virat Kohli on our minds. Check it out right here.

Social media is a fun place to be at and given everything that has been happening given the ongoing crisis, we cannot seem to get enough of celebrities sharing fun videos and filters on social media. And something that has been trending right now is the Gibberish filter, where words are all rather strangely put together and we need to guess the final meaning with how the gibberish words sound when said together, and the latest person to try it out is .

And so, as Anushka tried the fun filter, the actress had to get Stranger Things right, but she almost got it and said Strange Things instead. None the less, she was very close after and rightly so, but ultimately, she happened to fail at it. And while we think it is cute, something that has our attention is that smile and the look she gives post she got the wrong answer and we are wondering if that is husband Virat Kohli she is looking at. Now that is a little more adorable, isn't it?

Check out Anushka Sharma's video right here:

(ALSO READ: Virat Kohli admits he was extremely impatient before he met wife Anushka Sharma)

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat have both been having a fun time at home and in fact, Anushka also turned to give Virat a haircut, among other things they have all been doing together. The two, also pledged to lend support to the PM CARES fund to help people fight the COVID 19 virus and enable them in leading peaceful lives amid the crisis.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×