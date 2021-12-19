Anushka Sharma is a true blue nature lover as she finds calm in early morning ‘Birdsong’; WATCH

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. Over the years in her career, Anushka has not only impressed fans with her several memorable performances on the big screen, but she also keeps them entertained and engaged on social media. Anushka is quite active on her social media platforms, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka yet again took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse, or rather a sound, which proves that she is a true nature lover.

A few moments back, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a video capturing the greenery all around her. But apart from the calming scenes, one could also hear the soothing sounds of birds chirping in the backdrop. Sharing this video, Anushka captioned it, ‘Birdsong’. Anushka often shares picturesque scenes from nature on her IG stories, making her a true nature lover. Recently she shared a picture of a lake from South Africa, where she’s presently at.

Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa along with hubby Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. A couple of days back, the power couple was papped at the airport when they were leaving for South Africa for Team India’s next match.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although the actress has been away from the silver screen for quite a few years now, she has been constantly backing exciting projects as a producer. Anushka has produced shows like Paatal Lok, and the film Bulbbul. She is also bankrolling the upcoming film Qala featuring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, and Tripti Dimri.

