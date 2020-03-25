Anushka Sharma turns into a baker for her dad’s birthday amid lockdown while hubby Virat Kohli cheers for her

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a selfie with her dad Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma on his 59th birthday. The Zero star used the lockdown period to bake a cake for her dad and also got appreciation for it from her doting hubby, Virat Kohli.

Actor has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown along with Indian Cricket Team’s captain Virat Kohli. The duo has been raising awareness about Coronavirus amidst the shutdown and have also urged people to stay indoors. Amidst the shutdown, Anushka decided to take a break and bake a cake for her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma on the occasion of his 59th birthday. While ordering in was off the limits, the Zero star decided to bake a cake at home and hubby Virat Kohli cheered for her.

In a series of Instagram videos and photos, Anushka chronicled her cake baking session for her dad’s birthday. While in one of her stories where Anushka took out the cake, the actress confessed the reason behind her cake not rising, she even revealed in her caption that she received support and appreciation from hubby Virat while baking the cake. Later, Sharma shared a glimpse of the cake she baked at home for her dad and it surely looked delicious. Anushka even shared a selfie with her dad to conclude her Instagram stories.

On her selfie with her dad, Anushka wrote, “My handsome papa loved the cake. Over and out from here!” In another video where Anushka can be seen pouring the icing on the baked cake, she wrote, “That’s the sound of support, appreciation & hunger from my husband/bestie.” It surely looks like Anushka and Virat are making the most of this time off from both their crazy schedules. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, both Anushka and Virat have been asking people to stay inside their houses. Anushka even had undertaken the WHO director’s ‘Safe Hands challenge’ and had showcased to people how they should wash their hands in a video.

Check out Anushka’s selfie with her dad and the cake she baked:

