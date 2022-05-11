Anushka Sharma turns cheerleader for husband Virat Kohli as she reacts to his recent interview; PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other, on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals. They have been married for over four years and their love story appears to be a perfect fairy tale. Speaking of which, recently, Anushka turned cheerleader as she reacted to Kohli's latest interview video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi shared the interview on her social media handle and wrote: "If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century." In the video, speaking to Danish Sait’s Mr. Nags character, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, he talked about how Anushka, who has grown up in Bangalore loves a famous bakery called Thom's Bakery.

Recalling an incident, he said that his wife loves the puffs from Thom's bakery and that's her 'most favorite' thing' to eat in Bangalore. So, he decided to walk to the bakery and told his security to wait in the car. Virat said, "I had a mask on and I had a cap on and it was the best possible way to experience some normalcy and I promise you nobody noticed me at all, it was such a liberating feeling,” He also said that he had his security's number on the dial in case somebody spotted him in the bakery.

Check out Anushka Sharma's story:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is now gearing up for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This marks her return to movies after a gap of four years. She was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

