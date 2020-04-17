Anushka Sharma turns into a crazy spectator for hubby Virat Kohli amid lockdown and his reaction is unmissable

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of cheering like a cricket fan at home for husband Virat Kohli amid lockdown. However, it was Virat’s reaction to wifey that steals the show. Check it out.

Actor and Virat Kohli never cease to amaze fans with their cute PDA on social media and once again, they just lit up the internet with a cute video. But, this time, there seems to be no PDA involved. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, all cricket series have been postponed and a day back, even IPL 2020 season was suspended until further notice. Amid this, Anushka seems to have turned into a crazy cricket spectator for hubby Virat who is used to fans chanting his name while he is on field and the hilarious video is too cute to miss.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a cute video in which she is seen sitting right next to Indian Cricket team captain, Kohli. But, she is seen shouting like a crazy spectator. Anushka is seen screaming, “Kohli Chauka Maar, kya kar rha hai Kohli. Chauka Maar na Kohli.” Sharma continues to do that and when the camera pans to Virat’s face, his reaction is just too epic to miss. Seeing the cute video, fans just couldn’t get over the cuteness of Anushka and Virat.

Anushka dropped the video on social media and captioned it as, “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

Check out Anushka and Virat’s hilarious video:

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat have been making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown to spend time together. From baking to relishing yummy treats at home, Anushka and Virat are doing everything to make this time memorable for them. A few days back, Anushka and Virat also indulged in a game of Monopoly at home with family and lit up the internet with the cute banter. Fans are surely enjoying the photos of the cute couple and want them to keep sharing on social media.

