Anushka Sharma turns into the GORGEOUS 'light catcher' in new PICS from South Africa

Friday came with a special treat for Anushka Sharma fans as the actress surprised them with gorgeous photos from South Africa. The star dropped breathtaking photos while soaking in the hues of the sun in South Africa and left netizens gushing over her smile. Anushka and Virat Kohli left for South Africa recently where Team India will take on the country's cricket team in a Test series that starts on December 26. Previously, Anushka has shared glimpses of the natural beauty in South Africa on social media.

Now, on Friday, the Pari actress took to social media to share a couple of photos in which she is seen enjoying the feeling of sunshine while posing for gorgeous photos. In the photos, Anushka is seen smiling away as she looks out the window and catches the sunlight. The gorgeous actress is seen clad in a white tee with red camouflage track pants. Her hair is left open and sans makeup, Anushka looks flawless and pretty.

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor showered Anushka with love in the comment. He called her 'Gifted gal' in the comments. Fans were quick to react to Anushka's pretty photos and well, they too loved her smile. In the comment section, a fan wrote, "Beautiful as always.' Another called Anushka 'Sunshine.' A fan wrote, "so pretty maam."

Meanwhile, Anushka recently penned a long note thanking the media for not posting Vamika's airport photos. Anushka and Virat have been clear about mantaining Vamika's privacy till she's older and recently when they were at the airport, photos were clicked of their daughter. However, they were not shared by the media and hence, the actress expressed her gratitude in a note. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing 2 projects under her banner including Mai and Qala.

