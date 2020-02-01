Anushka Sharma turns up the heat in sunshine yellow look as she stuns on the cover of a magazine; Check it out

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share her latest cover of a magazine. The gorgeous star opted for a chic yellow look and stunned her fans. Check it out.

Over the past few days has been in the news due to reports stating that the actress might be all set to take on her next project that might be a biopic based on a female cricketer. But, amidst buzz about her next, Anushka has been busy shooting for photoshoots and one of the recent ones is bound to blow your mind. The gorgeous Zero star often turns cover star for various magazines and every time, she ups her style game.

On Saturday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a cover photo of herself from a magazine. In the photo, Sharma is seen dolled up on a yellow lacy dress and wet hair look. Her makeup was kept natural and Anushka looked every bit of a gorgeous diva on the cover of the magazine. While fans loved her chic yet sensuous look, Anushka’s expression added another charm to her cover photo. As usual, the Pari actor floored everyone with her looks and style as she graced the cover.

She captioned the cover as, “Bloom - a beautiful process of becoming.” While many fans commented on it, took to the comments section and wrote, “Belle of the ball.” Bani J also praised Anushka and used a fire emoticon to express her thoughts over her stunning cover.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, recently, when Virat Kohli shared photos from a T20 match against New Zealand after winning, Anushka praised hubby’s game. She commented on the photos and wrote, “phenomenal.” The social media PDA of the actress and the Indian skipper is often the talk of the town. On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s Aanand L Rai’s film Zero with and .

Credits :Instagram

