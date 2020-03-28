Anushka Sharma turns into hubby Virat Kohli’s hair stylist amid quarantine & gives him a cool new look; WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always have defined couple goals. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka took to cutting her hubby’s hair with kitchen scissors and his reaction is beyond adorable. Check it out.

Actor and Indian Cricket Team’s captain, Virat Kohli are spending time at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, Anushka and Virat have been spending time at home. On Saturday, Anushka dropped an adorable video of turning hairstylist for hubby Virat amidst quarantining at home. Seeing the same, netizens couldn’t get enough of their adorable PDA. While Anushka has been sharing updates amidst the lockdown on social media, this cute video surely is the best till now.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a video in which we can see her turning into a hairstylist for Virat. Virat can be seen holding the camera while Anushka is seen giving him a haircut with kitchen scissors. The Indian skipper is seen looking hesitant but he goes along with it and Anushka seems to be having a great time while cutting her husband’s hair. It looks like the adorable couple is making the most of this lockdown period and spending time with each other at home.

Virat is seen saying, “This is what happens when you let your wife cut your hair with kitchen scissors.” Anushka, on the other hand, looked as excited as a kid. She is seen following hubby’s instructions and in the end, we get to see the cool new look given by Anushka to the Indian team’s captain. Anushka captioned the video as, "Meanwhile, in quarantine..."

Check out Anushka and Virat’s cute video:

Meanwhile, a day back, Anushka shared a video and photos of baking a cake for her father on his 59th birthday. While baking the cake, Anushka got applause and cheer from her hubby and Indian skipper Virat. The Zero star revealed that she opted to bake a cake to avoid getting it from outside amidst the lockdown. Anushka also recently took the WHO director’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and shared a video in which she was seen washing her hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.

