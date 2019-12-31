Anushka Sharma turns the perfect photographer for husband Virat Kohli but looks like he isn't one; view PHOTOS

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Switzerland and well, photos do seem to speak a lot about their vacay. Check them out.

New Year 2020 is just a couple of hours away, and as the day progresses towards the end of this entire decade, and the year 2019, our social media is definitely abuzz with photos and videos of all the celebrations that have been going on and the plans that everyone have been busy with. And one of the hotspots for this year's New Year celebrations seems to be Switzerland, as many celebrities have headed there, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and , and Natasha Dalal, and Virat Kohli and .

And well, after Virat shared a photo from their trip on social media, we have more pictures of these two but not together this time around. Virat posed for a perfect photo as Anushka turned his photographer, and he wrote, "No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you." He sure looked uber cool as he posed for Anushka's camera. Meanwhile, his click of Anushka turned out to be a random click, but his caption won our heart as he wrote, "How can I not love this cute thing."

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's photos here:

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next film, while she was last seen in Zero, co-starring and in pivotal roles. The actress has been in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake, however, there hasn't been any confirmation yet.

