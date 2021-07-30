Anushka Sharma turns photographer for Virat Kohli as they enjoy a day outdoors in the UK

Indian cricket players are making the most of their time out in the United Kingdom ahead of their matches. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and have been sharing several photos from the outdoors and delighting their fans. On Friday, they did just that as Virat Kohli shared a couple of photos of himself. Wife Anushka Sharma turned photographer for her husband as Virat Kohli dished out some super cool moves.

In the photos, Virat can be seen looking dapper in his outfit. Donning straight fit chinos, a plain tee and jacket, Virat definitely looks all things stylish. He completed his look with a cap and clean white sneakers as well as added a pop of colour to his otherwise solid look with a bright neon orange watch.

He credited wifey Anushka for the photos as he posed for her camera.

Check out Virat Kohli's latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared a happy group photo with a few other players and their wives or girlfriends. Anushka's photo which dishes out 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' vibes included lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty as well as Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya. In the photo, Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh also posed next to Virushka.

Sharing the photo, Anushka captioned it, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai." The actress referred to the city of Durham in England where currently the Indian cricket team is training.

