Anushka Sharma twins with ‘cute boy’ Virat Kohli, jokes of starting a new band; PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They never fail to give couple goals with their pictures and videos. These two often share cute pictures with each other on social media and today too the actress shared two pictures of her posing with hubby Virat. Both of them wore matching outfits and posed like rockstars. The PK actress even joked about starting a new band with the cricketer leaving fans gushing about it.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twinning

In the picture, we can see Anushka Sharma wearing a light blue coloured jacket over her white plain tee that she paired with light blue denim. She was twinning with hubby Virat Kohli wearing the same light blue coloured jacket over his white tee and dark blue denim. Anushka completed her look with cream-coloured shoes while Virat paired white shoes with his attire. In the first picture, Anushka made a goofy face while Virat exuded swag. In the next picture can see both of them with bright smiles on their faces. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy.”

Check out Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's picture:

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s London vacation

The couple were recently spotted with their baby girl in London. The trio was seen making the most of their London vacation together, and proof of the same is making its way to social media through pictures and unseen videos. Anushka shared glimpses of what her vacay looked like. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her hotel balcony, where she could be seen binging on croissants and coffee.

