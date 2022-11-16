Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli at airport but his t-shirt steals attention for THIS reason; Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time the duo gets clicked in the city or drops mushy posts on social media, their pictures go viral in no time. They always manage to dish out major couple goals. On Wednesday morning, the power couple was seen making heads turn at Mumbai airport. They looked all things adorable as they posed for the paparazzi. Anushka Sharma twins with husband Virat Kohli

Virat and Anushka made a stylish appearance at the airport. The duo was seen winning hearts with their twinning game. Anushka sported a white sweatshirt with black pants. She also wore a black hat and rounded off her look with white sneakers and a fanny pack. On the other hand, Virat too wore a white sweatshirt and black pants with white sneakers and a black jacket. However, Virat's t-shirt caught everyone's attention. It had the letter A and a red heart embossed on it. Meanwhile, Virat was heard saying, 'thanks for understanding' to the paparazzi. He said this after they called him 'King Kohli'. The couple zoomed off hand-in-hand to board their flight. Have a look:



Fans were all hearts for his sweet gesture for his darling wife. A fan commented, "Heart &A on his sweatshirt." Another fan wrote, "Yaar kitna cute lgte hai dono sath me. kisi ki najar naa lage dono ko." Others were seen commenting 'couple goals'. Anushka Sharma's special birthday wish for Virat Kohli On November 5, Virat celebrated his birthday and the actress made sure to make it special as always. She took to Instagram and dropped goofy pictures of him. Along with the pictures, she penned a romantic note for him. The post read, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli." Have a look:



Work front Post welcoming their daughter Vamika, Anushka is all set to be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

