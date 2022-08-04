Anushka Sharma to undergo cricket training for Chakda 'Xpress in England; To prep thoroughly before key scenes

Anushka Sharma is all set to return to the silver screen with her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. She will be essaying the role of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film, which is set to release on Netflix. This marks the return of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star to films after 2018. Her last film was Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama, Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka had announced Chakda 'Xpress earlier in January 2022 with a teaser.

Now, according to the latest media reports, Anushka will soon be flying to England to undergo cricket training for her film. A source said: “Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body. She will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September.”

In July, Anushka announced the first schedule wrap of Chakda 'Xpress and shared a photo on her Instagram, in which, she can be seen holding a cricket ball in her hand and it had a message written on it that read, “It’s a schedule wrap”. Anushka captioned the post as, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress."

Sharing the teaser of the sports drama, she wrote in her Instagram post, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.” It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles as they pose with Indian chef in London after meal; PICS