  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma urges people not to abandon their pets amid COVID-19 pandemic with a true example

Anushka Sharma has delivered a message to people who have been abandoning their pets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
37938 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma urges people not to abandon their pets amid COVID-19 pandemic with a true exampleAnushka Sharma urges people not to abandon their pets amid COVID-19 pandemic with a true example
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Instagram Stories, the Bollywood actress shared a forwarded message that has a picture which shows a couple of men walking down the road under the scorching, with one of them carrying a puppy and a duck.

"These migrant workers are walking on the Mumbai Nasik Highway along with their belongings. So next time when you think to give up your pet who you 'loved like your own child' just remember this picture," goes the caption.

Anushka Sharma is known to be an animal lover. Her pet dog Bruno died earlier this month.

Also Read Anushka Sharma shares a heartwarming picture with Virat Kohli and their dog Bruno to mourn the pooch's death

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement