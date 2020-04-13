Anushka Sharma urges people to NOT discriminate against medical professionals battling COVID 19

Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a note about the discrimination against medical workers and patients who are battling the Coronavirus crisis. The star urged people to stay united and not to discriminate against anyone in times like these. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India, reports of medical professionals and patients facing discrimination across the country have been coming in. Reading such reports, was left disturbed and on Monday, she penned a note and urged people to stay united in this fight against COVID 19. Anushka and Virat Kohli have been doing their bit and have been staying at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The couple also contributed to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM Fund for COVID 19.

However, on Monday, Anushka shared a note on social media where she urged people to stay united in this hour of crisis and not to discriminate against any doctors and medical professionals who are fighting COVID 19 at the frontline. Anushka expressed that she was deeply disturbed by the reports that stated that doctors and medical workers were facing discrimination across the nation. The Zero star urged people to care for each other and not to create such issues at times of Coronavirus.

The diva shared the note on Instagram and Twitter and tried to raise awareness among the people. The note goes like, “Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how Coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals who are in the frontline taking care of such patients are being discriminated treated. At time like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others. Let’s not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It is time to stay united and stand united.”

Meanwhile, Anushka has been sharing updates while being at home with hubby Virat Kohli and family. From chilling together to turning a hairstylist to baking, Anushka has been making the most of this Coronavirus lockdown to spend time with family and Virat. The goofy photos that Anushka and Virat often share on social media end up going viral on social media and fans love their PDA. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and .

