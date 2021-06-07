Anushka Sharma & Vamika appear on AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle’s IG; Latter shares pic of mother daughter duo

Former cricketer AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle’s recently shared an unseen picture of Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika on her Instagram. See it below!

has managed to keep her personal life out of the limelight, and even more so ever since the birth of her daughter Vamika. So naturally when fans get a glimpse of Anushka and Virat Kohli’s little baby girl. They are ecstatic! Recently, AB de Villiers, who is a former South African professional cricketer, his wife Danielle de Villiers, who is an Instagram sensation herself, took to her Instagram and shared an unseen picture of her and her daughter with Anushka Sharma and Vamika!

When a fan asked the mother of 3 Danielle, whether she and Anushka hang out, she said “She’s one of the loveliest, most kind-hearted people I’ve ever met. We don’t live in the same country, but if we did, I would like to think we would” (hang out). Along with the sweet message, Danielle shared a picture of herself with her daughter along with Anushka and Vamika! The Bollywood actress had her face covered with a face mask and face shield, while Vamika was tucked away safely in a baby sling that was tied around Sharma’s waist.

If you didn’t know, currently Anushka is in England with hubby Virat and other Indian cricket team players as the team prepares for a match against New Zealand at the World Test Championship Finals. Taking to Instagram, Sharma even shared a picture from Southampton, giving fans a glimpse of the view of the stadium from her room. She shared the picture with a quirky caption about Virat. She said, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for some time. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." The picture left many in splits, including who dropped a laughing and a heart emoji.

