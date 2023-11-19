Anushka Sharma-Vamika reach Ahmedabad; Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone jet off to cheer for India at World Cup final against Australia

The nation is ablaze with cricket fever as we approach the climax of the exhilarating ODI World Cup 2023. Today marks the pinnacle as Team India gears up to go head-to-head against Australia in the final match, set in the city of Ahmedabad. The excitement is not confined to the cricketing fraternity alone; Bollywood has wholeheartedly immersed themselves in the game.

Anushka Sharma has already reached Ahmedabad, accompanied by her adorable daughter Vamika. Meanwhile, power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted jetting off from Mumbai, ready to bring their infectious energy and enthusiastic cheers to the cricketing battleground.

Anushka Sharma reaches Ahmedabad with Vamika to support Virat Kohli and team India at World Cup final

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted jetting off for World Cup finals

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchange warm flying kiss at India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final; Watch