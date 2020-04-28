Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal hail Mumbai Mayor as she dons nurse uniform again to motivate COVID 19 warriors

Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to laud Mumbai’s first citizen, Kishori Pednekar’s gesture of donning her nurse uniform again after years to inspire the medical staff helping in the battle against Coronavirus at BYL Nair Hospital.

Amid the battle against Coronavirus in India, several big names are coming forward to motivate the healthcare staff in their own ways. In recent news, Mumbai’s first citizen, Mayor Kishori Pednekar donned her nurses uniform again to meet and motivate the medical staff at BYL Nair Hospital in the city. Her gesture seems to have left everyone speechless including and Vicky Kaushal. Mumbai’s Mayor was a nurse before joining politics and after several years, she donned the uniform amid COVID 19 outbreak.

Anushka took to her Instagram story to laud Mayor Kishori Pednekar for her gesture at such times. The Zero actress hailed her and expressed her respect towards Mumbai’s first citizen. Not just Anushka Sharma, even Vicky Kaushal seemed to be in awe of the gesture of Mumbai’s Mayor who visited the hospital in Mumbai in her nurse uniform to motivate the nurses and staff that are engaged in helping the Coronavirus patients. Vicky also shared the photo of the mayor and hailed her.

Anushka wrote, “much respect ma’am.” On the other hand, Vicky wrote, “Salute.” The mayor didn’t just interact with nurses but also the second and third-year students of nursing to motivate them to join the fight against COVID 19. As per a report, she even mentioned that the best 4-5 nursing students will be awarded the Mayor Cup.

Check out Anushka and Vicky’s post for Mumbai’s Mayor:

The stars have been sharing all positive news amid the negativity of Coronavirus on social media and have been urging people to adhere to the lockdown guidelines that have been laid down by the government to curb the spread of the COVID 19. Amid this, such a gesture by Mumbai’s Mayor has been lauded by the netizens and the medical staff.

