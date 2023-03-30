Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and baby Vamika’s postcard-worthy PIC from Uttarakhand: ‘Crossing all bridges…’

A few weeks ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli headed to Uttarakhand for a spiritual trip. Pictures of them visiting the Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram and Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh went viral on social media. Post that, Virat and Anushka also shared a series of picture as they went trekking in Uttarakhand. Now, looks like Virat Kohli is reminiscing the special moments from the trip, and weeks after returning from the trip, he has shared an unseen picture that shows him, Anushka, and daughter Vamika crossing a bridge.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika’s unseen picture from Uttarakhand

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a picture that shows him, Anushka and their daughter Vamika crossing a narrow bridge over a river. The picture shows the beautiful backdrop of mountains, and also gives a glimpse of the sunlight peeking through the trees. Anushka is seen holding baby Vamika in her arms, while Virat is seen with a baby carrier on his shoulder, as they cross the bridge together. The picture is simply beautiful, and the gorgeous landscape of Uttarakhand is unmissable!

Sharing the picture, Virat captioned it, “Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love.” One fan commented, “Arey you guys are so adorable,” while another fan wrote, “The cutest and Royal ever family.” Take a look at the post below!

Earlier, in January, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself meditating by a river in Rishikesh. She was seen sitting cross-legged on a rock by the riverbank with her feet dipped in water. She shared a quote by Neem Karoli Baba in the caption, and wrote, "“Can’t you see, it’s all perfect!” - Neem Karoli Baba." Meanwhile, she also shared pictures from her hiking trip with Virat and Vamika, in Uttarakhand. "There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top …" she wrote. In case you missed it, take a look at the pictures below!

