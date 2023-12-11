Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli anniversary: A look back at power couple’s oh-so-dreamy wedding PICS

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli made a lifelong commitment in a fairytale wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for several years. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple. Both Virat and Anushka are often hailed as the epitome of couple goals. Anushka and Virat are now proud parents of Vamika, whom they welcomed in 2021. Today, December 11, the couple is celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary. On this occasion, let's look at their dreamy wedding moments.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding moments

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding was one of the dreamiest ever! In the picture, Virat's happiest face while tying the knot with his ladylove is all things love.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

In the above frame, the newly married couple happily posed for a picture-perfect family snap. Their garden wedding was one of the trendiest topics at that time.

On their first marriage anniversary, Virat shared some romantic pictures from their fairytale wedding. In the second picture, the cricketer can be seen putting sindoor on Anushka's and you simply can't miss his concentration which redefined love.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate.Mine forever @anushkasharma."

In the above picture, Virat and Anushka gets playful during their varmala session and they are all things adorable.

Let's take a look at their wedding reception. The couple hosted two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. The above picture is from their Mumbai reception. Virat and Anushka posed with each other with bright smiles on their faces exuding the wedding glow.

At their Delhi reception, Anushka wore a red and golden saree while Virat chose a classic black sherwani.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding

In 2013, the two met for the first time on the sets of a television commercial shoot, after which they fell in love. Their dreamy and intimate wedding in Italy made our hearts explode with how perfect everything was. For the wedding, Anushka picked a baby pink Sabyasachi ensemble with lotuses and floral work on it. Virat, on the other hand, wore a hand-embroidered ivory raw silk sherwani made by Sabyasachi, who designed all of Anushka’s bridal dresses.

