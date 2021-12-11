Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anniversary: Fans relive 'din shagna da' moment from wedding as they wish Virushka

A couple that has remained the epitome of romance, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 4th Wedding anniversary today. 'Virushka', as their fans lovingly address them, have remained a favourite across the globe. The couple's romance and their PDA via special posts continue to light up the internet and their wedding continues to be a benchmark for many who love them. Today, as the couple celebrates their anniversary, fans have been wishing them and remembering the 'din shagna da' moment from their Italian wedding.

Taking to Twitter, wishing Anushka and Virat, fans have been sharing photos and videos from their gorgeous wedding in Italy. From the moment Anushka walked down the aisle on Din Shagna Da till the moment Virat proudly declared her as his 'wife', each of the special moments is being celebrated by netizens on social media. Many have also been posting how far the couple have come from their wedding in 2017 to welcoming Vamika in 2021. Virushka's fans have flooded the internet with love.

A fan wrote, "4 years ago on this day, they had their Mehendi & Haldi ceremony. The glow and that happiness on their faces. Also, their outfit looked so beautiful." Another wished Virat and Anushka wrote, "Marriage is a lifelong melody sung by 2 hearts completely surrounded of love. Happy Marriage Anniversary to the purest soul @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma The couple whom i adore the most,May all your life be filled with love,joy & Happiness." Several others wished Virushka on their wedding anniversary.

Take a look:

Happy wedding anniversary to one of the most beautiful couples @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma .

You have always been an inspiration and motivated me to beleive in love. May you both be blessed with healthy and happy life#HappyAniversaryVirushka #virushka pic.twitter.com/mRtkqRo1JV — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) December 10, 2021

"Din Shagna Da" became an iconic song for every bride after the #Virushka Wedding. pic.twitter.com/HXOw1B8cj4 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 10, 2021

Real love story never have endings #Virushka I wishing a perfect pair a perfectly happy day happy wedding anniversary.. be the same you are the inspiration to me believe in love marriage to lead a successful and Happy Life stay happy and healthy pic.twitter.com/p2wTITWDvs — (@viratian_divs_) December 11, 2021

4 years ago on this day, they had their Mehendi & Haldi ceremony.

The glow and that happiness on their faces. Also, their outfit looked so beautiful ! #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Virushka pic.twitter.com/jwj8ARojTZ — Ankita (@VirushkaStann) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, many are waiting to see how Virat, Anushka and Vamika celebrate this special day together. This is Virat and Anushka's first anniversary celebration with baby Vamika and fans are hoping to see their posts for each other. Currently, Virat has been in the headlines after BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of Team India in ODI's and T20. Anushka, on the other hand, recently hit the news when she confirmed that Katrina and Vicky, who recently got married, are set to move in next to them in their building.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anniversary: VK's paternity leave to PDA posts; 5 moments that will melt your heart