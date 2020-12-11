  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anniversary: Fans wish ‘World’s Best Couple’ & thank them for fairytale love story

On Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s third wedding anniversary, fans have poured in lovely wishes for their most favourite couple.
2462 reads Mumbai
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. It was three years ago today when the most loved couple were bounded by love. Ever since their wedding, we have witnessed how their love for each other has grown and the duo has been inseparable. Today, on their third wedding anniversary, Virat took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely wish for his beloved wife Anushka.

The couple penned a beautiful note for each other and their fans are in complete awe of it. Not only Bollywood celebs, Virushka’s fans have also started pouring in good wishes for the lovely couple. One fan wrote, Dear Virushka thank you for restoring my faith in love. Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness Heart suit Lots of love & happiness to you both 

@AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli

 Blessings for the upcoming little one too Heart with ribbon

 Happyyy 3 anniversary

#viratkohli #anushkasharma #Virushka.”

Another wrote, “May the love you share become stronger as both of you grow old together. I wish you a lifetime of happiness together. Happy wedding anniversary! 

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #Virushka 

“Wishing a perfect pair a perfectly happy day.”

Check out other wishes for Virushka here:

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli in a dreamy vacay pic as she misses him & wishes on anniversary: Soon, 3 of us

Credits :Twitter

