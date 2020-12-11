Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anniversary: Fans wish ‘World’s Best Couple’ & thank them for fairytale love story

On Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s third wedding anniversary, fans have poured in lovely wishes for their most favourite couple.

Bollywood diva tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. It was three years ago today when the most loved couple were bounded by love. Ever since their wedding, we have witnessed how their love for each other has grown and the duo has been inseparable. Today, on their third wedding anniversary, Virat took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely wish for his beloved wife Anushka.

The couple penned a beautiful note for each other and their fans are in complete awe of it. Not only Bollywood celebs, Virushka’s fans have also started pouring in good wishes for the lovely couple. One fan wrote, Dear Virushka thank you for restoring my faith in love. Wishing you a lifetime of togetherness Heart suit Lots of love & happiness to you both

@AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli

Blessings for the upcoming little one too Heart with ribbon

Happyyy 3 anniversary

#viratkohli #anushkasharma #Virushka.”

Another wrote, “May the love you share become stronger as both of you grow old together. I wish you a lifetime of happiness together. Happy wedding anniversary!

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #Virushka

“Wishing a perfect pair a perfectly happy day.”

Check out other wishes for Virushka here:

#Virushka @imVkohli sir and @AnushkaSharma mam, Here's to another year of being great together!, wishing u a lifetime of togetherness, to one of the best couples ever, wishinig this perfect pair a perfect lifetime of happiness.#3YearsOfVirushka pic.twitter.com/eINMEIcUBD — maiden.swift (@MaidenSwift) December 10, 2020

#Virushka @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma are the most perfect couple for me , wishing you both more happy years together & The new baby will bring more joy & happiness in to your Life . Love you Both keep shining

Love you Virushaka#3YearsOfVirushka pic.twitter.com/2cF3IdxmiU — Varun Chaudhry vK (@vk_chaudhry) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli in a dreamy vacay pic as she misses him & wishes on anniversary: Soon, 3 of us

