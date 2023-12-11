Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli anniversary: Harshdeep Kaur drops wedding song Peer Vi Tu BTS; photographer recalls memories
As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma commemorate their sixth wedding anniversary, a BTS video of their wedding song has been dropped while their photographer recounted the grand celebration.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairy-tale wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017, remains etched in the hearts of fans as a celebration of love and dreams come true. Today, the couple joyously marks their sixth anniversary, and their journey has been filled with beauty and togetherness. From unwavering support to delightful social media banter and caring for their adorable daughter Vamika, Virat and Anushka continue to set relationship goals.
In a special tribute, singer Harshdeep Kaur, who lent her soulful voice to their wedding song Peer Vi Tu, offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the track. Meanwhile, wedding photographer Joseph Radhik took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing his favorite picture of the power couple captured during their magical wedding.
Harshdeep Kaur shares BTS of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding song Peer Vi Tu
On their first anniversary, the videographer who beautifully captured Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding moments shared a sneak peek of their wedding video, featuring the enchanting song Peer Vi Tu as its backdrop. The heartfelt composition was crafted by Amar Khandha, with lyrics penned by Sonal Wadhwa. The magical vocals of Harshdeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan added an extra layer of emotion to the heartfelt melody.
Today, December 11, 2023, in celebration of Virat and Anushka's sixth marriage anniversary, Harshdeep shared a BTS video of the song Peer Vi Tu. The footage not only captured the recording moments of the track but also offered glimpses of the radiant couple during their engagement and wedding ceremony.
Expressing her joy, Harshdeep took to X (Twitter) and wrote, “Sharing a very special & exclusive BTS Video of ‘Peer Vi Tu’ -A song that was made for the two most amazing souls @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma for their Wedding. I truly feel blessed to have sung this gem created by #TheWeddingFilmer & #AmarKhanda #HappyAnniversaryVirushka.”
Have a look!
