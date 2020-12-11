Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anniversary: Travelling to baby on board, how Virushka instill faith in true love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot 3 years ago on this very date. As they celebrate their 3rd anniversary, Here's a look at how Virushka's love story proves that they're truly a match made in heaven.

A couple that has been redefining couple goals for all, it is Virat Kohli and . Their love story is not less than a magical tale that will surely instill your faith in love. After dating each other for a long time, the duo tied the knot back in 2017 on December 11 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Today, as Virat and Anushka celebrate their 3rd anniversary, we decided to share with you how they have managed to leave everyone in awe of their love story and made us all believe that their match is indeed made in heaven.

Over the years, Anushka and Virat have given us a glimpse of their lives via photos on social media. From travelling together to cheering for each other's work and performances, the couple has never failed to be each other's rock. And each time, they've shared a sweet moment on social media, it has managed to melt everyone's heart away. Now, as the couple is expecting their first child, Anushka and Virat shared the news too in the most amazing way. With so many priceless moments in their love story, here's a look at the special ones that will instill your faith in love.

1. Virushka's trip to the Swiss Alps

The power couple never fails to celebrate life in the most joyous manner with each other. On the new year, the couple had taken a trip to Switzerland to celebrate together and their photos from the snow-capped mountains had left everyone gushing over the two. From skiing to chilling together, Virushka set the internet on fire with their picture-perfect mushy moments from the Swiss Alps back then.

2. Zen mode on in Bhutan

When last year the couple needed a break, they headed to Bhutan. Known to be the happiest country in the world, Virushka found bliss when they travelled to the hills as well as monasteries of the gorgeous land. Not just this, from trekking to enjoying nature together, their photos from the trip showed the world that they love adventure too.

3. Celebrating Karva Chauth together

The couple never fails to celebrate each other festival with joy and fervour. And when it came to Karva Chauth, Anushka and Virat marked the pious festival together and dropped the most endearing photo with each other. Anushka, decked up in a gorgeous saree, beamed in Virat's arms as they waited for the moon to show together. Well, surely they proved that a couple that celebrates festivals together stays together!

4. Virushka's endearing Baby announcement

Well, the world saw how in the most endearing way, Anushka and Virat won the internet with their pregnancy announcement. Sharing the most endearing photo together, Anushka and Virat surprised everyone amid the lockdown when they revealed that they will soon be a family of three. The photo of Anushka flaunting her baby bump while Virat stood by her side left the internet gushing over the two.

5. Anushka's lockdown birthday celebration and Virat's fun birthday amid IPL

While being busy at work, often special moments may get skipped to be celebrated. But for Virat and Anushka, every special day of their lives has been celebrated with each other. Amid the lockdown, when Anushka's birthday came, hubby Virat ensured they celebrated together, even if it was inside their home. The endearing photo of Virat feeding the cake to the birthday girl while she beamed left all gushing.

Similarly, when Virat turned a year older amid the IPL 2020 season, Anushka celebrated with him. First, she joined the part with his team, and later, the couple celebrated together in an intimate dinner setting. Photos from Virushka's intimate dinner on the skipper's birthday almost broke the internet due to his cuteness.

Besides this, in the past years, the couple has always been by each other's side. Through thicks and thins, they've always shown the world what true love looks like and that is what makes them couple goals. From Anushka cheering for Virat in the stands to him rooting for her film, this amazing couple surely makes the world believe in the power of true love.

Here's wishing them, Happy Anniversary!

