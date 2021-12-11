Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anniversary: VK's paternity leave to PDA posts; 5 moments that will melt your heart

Bollywood love stories always set our expectations high. Yet some real-life celeb couples define what real love is, what couple goals actually is. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share one such beautiful relationship. The duo has been through thick and thin together and still stand stronger than ever. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their baby daughter, Vamika. Today, they share four years of togetherness. Four years of Virushka’s beautiful moments, and our heart is full of only love and appreciation for them. So here is a tribute to the beautiful couple- 5 cute Virushka moments that will absolutely melt your heart.

1. Virat Kohli’s Paternity leave

When Anushka’s term was close to an end, VK was on the field. Kohli missed the last three Tests in Australia, coming back to India after being granted paternity leave for Vamika's birth. He welcomed his baby girl with a heartfelt message on his social media. He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Check Virat’s tweet:

2. Virat kissing his wedding ring

Little gestures can go a long way. During one of his matches in London, as soon the star cricketer hit a century, he kissed his wedding ring which hung around his neck as a necklace. What a beautiful way to show his love!

3. Anushka’s unflinching support for Virat

Time and again, Anushka is spotted in the stadium to support Virat during his matches. When Virat decided to give up India's T20I captaincy, Anushka supported his decision wholeheartedly and reposted his message on his social media.

Check Virat’s message:

4. Virat’s Women’s Day post

Another cute one! Virat consistently shows that while love is important in a relationship, respect is the quintessential factor that keeps a relationship going. On women’s day back in 2017, Virat penned down a thoughtful message to celebrate Anushka, his mother, and all women of the earth. He wrote, “Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms#happywomenday"

Check Virat’s post:

5. Virushka’s cutest PDA posts on Instagram

Okay, but have you seen Virushka on Instagram? They literally spell out couple goals. The duo doesn’t shy away from letting the world know how much in love they are with each other, and it is absolutely adorable!

Check Virushka posts:



Happy marriage anniversary, Virat and Anushka. Keep setting high relationship standards for all of us mundanes. We ship you and will always root for you!

