Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy; Chris Gayle, Ajinkya, Harbhajan & others congratulate couple
Today morning, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surprised their million fans when captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. That’s right! Alongside a photo of Virat and Anushka wherein the Pari actress is seen showing off her baby bump, Virat’s caption read, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021…” Soon after, a host of Bollywood stars congratulated the soon-to-be parents and from Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and others, everyone congratulated the couple
Also, cricketers, too left congratulatory notes on Virat’s post. From Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Gayle, Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh, Krunal Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yaadav, to others, a host of cricketer friends showered love on the couple and wished them love and luck. Amid the lockdown, when Virat was interacting on a live Instagram chat with football star Sunil Chhetri, the handsome cricketer admitted that he never formally proposed to Anushka as he said that, “We never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.”
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next film. However, Anushka has been producing OTT content including the recently released Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.
Uff.....bestest news till date. Really needed some good news. in these scary times. Congratulations to the lovely couple. Blessings to one and all three of you!!!