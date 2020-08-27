2
0
2
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: Kiara Advani, Taapsee & others extend wishes

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee & others extend wishes
41854 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 12:43 pm
2
0
2
Save
News,Anushka Sharma Virat KohliAnushka Sharma Virat Kohli announce pregnancy Kiara Advani, Taapsee & others extend wishes

Congratulations are in order for happy couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they are all set to welcome their baby. Turning their family of two to three, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture of them two announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy. He captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In the picture, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump as the happy couple beams with pride of joy. 

The actress looked stunning in a black polka dot dress, while Virat was seen donning a grey t-shirt. Anushka also shared the same post on her Instagram and Twitter account. The minute the couple announced the happy news, Bollywood celebrities flooded their accounts with wishes and love for Anushka and Virat. Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Congratulations !!!!” While Alia Bhatt commented with a series of heart emoticons. 

Here is Virat Kohli's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Kiara Advani commented saying, “Congratulationssss” alongside heart emoticons. Adding to that Parneeti Chopra also commented on Anushka’s post wishing the mum to be saying, “Congratsss stunners.” Varun Dhawan and Armaan Malik also commented with a heart emoticon. Mouni Roy commented, “Omgggg....... congratulations... so so happy.” Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations love !!!” Actress Preity Zinta commented, “Congratulations sweetie . So happy for you guys.” 

This is the second pregnancy announcement we’ve received this month. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in a statement revealed that they were pregnant with their second child. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently in UAE for the IPL 2020. He is currently in quarantine ahead of the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma looks effortlessly chic in a printed outfit and funky sunglasses in this throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Congrats to the happy parents to be! Now Deepika will compete to get pregnant....lol!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Congrats!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement