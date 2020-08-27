Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: Kiara Advani, Taapsee & others extend wishes

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee & others extend wishes

Congratulations are in order for happy couple Virat Kohli and as they are all set to welcome their baby. Turning their family of two to three, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture of them two announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy. He captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In the picture, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump as the happy couple beams with pride of joy. The actress looked stunning in a black polka dot dress, while Virat was seen donning a grey t-shirt. Anushka also shared the same post on her Instagram and Twitter account. The minute the couple announced the happy news, Bollywood celebrities flooded their accounts with wishes and love for Anushka and Virat. wrote, “Congratulations !!!!” While commented with a series of heart emoticons.

Here is Virat Kohli's post:

Kiara Advani commented saying, “Congratulationssss” alongside heart emoticons. Adding to that Parneeti Chopra also commented on Anushka’s post wishing the mum to be saying, “Congratsss stunners.” and Armaan Malik also commented with a heart emoticon. commented, “Omgggg....... congratulations... so so happy.” Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations love !!!” Actress commented, “Congratulations sweetie . So happy for you guys.” This is the second pregnancy announcement we’ve received this month. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and in a statement revealed that they were pregnant with their second child. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently in UAE for the IPL 2020. He is currently in quarantine ahead of the Indian Premier League.

