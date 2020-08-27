0
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, Twitterati share memes on how Taimur Ali Khan reacted to news

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, Twitterati share memes on how Taimur Ali Khan reacted to newsAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, Twitterati share memes on how Taimur Ali Khan reacted to news

Till today, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, was the center of attraction and cynosure of everyone’s eyes as he used to grab attention with his cuteness whenever he stepped out of his house. From him waving at the paparazzi to Tim addressing paps as ‘bhai’ to Taimur saying ‘Bye’ to them, we’ve experienced a dozen of photos and videos of Taimur and his cute antics and till date, we eagerly wait for Tim Tim to step out so that we could get new photos of the little munchkin on our feeds. Now while Bebo and Saif are pregnant with their second child, today morning, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised their million fans when they took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. While Bollywood stars, and cricketers took to social media to congratulate the couple, netizens took to Twitter to trend #TaimurAliKhan and share memes as they feel that post Anushka and Virat’s baby, Taimur will not get the attention.

While one user wrote, “after hearing @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma baby Taimur be like Popularity Sankat mein hai #virushkaSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” another user wrote, “*le Taimur (thinking his career is going to end)..” Well, we are cock-sure that as much as fans and paparazzi will wait for Anushka and Virat’s kid, Taimur is and will always remain everyone’s favourite. Isn’t it? Also, since netizens are trending Taimur Ali Khan, we happened to recollect an interview of Taimur’s grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore wherein she had stated that “Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have a child and Taimur might be relegated,” she said in an interview with her daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who replied, “I hope so.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next project

Check out the posts here:

Credits :Twitter

