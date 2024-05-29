Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are all smiles as they happily pose with fans during their dinner date in Mumbai; PICS

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have kept themselves away from the limelight ever since the actress has returned to India. She had delivered her second child in London a couple of months ago. Ever since she returned to India, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress seems to be busy cheering for her hubby and his IPL team.

Now that the tournament is over. The duo finally got some quality time to spend together and with their friends. Last night they were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai with their friends. And now we have got some snaps of them posing with their fans inside.

Virushka spotted at a Mumbai restaurant

In the picture posted by a fan page of the lovebirds on X with the name VirushkaStann, we can see the duo posing happily with their fans. Anushka Sharma looked lovely in a white oversized shirt that she paired with blue textured pants.

Virat Kohli on the other hand looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired over grey denim. They had several fans posing with them and the smiles on their faces were proof of the fact that they were too happy to bump into their favorite celebrity power couple.

Check it out:

Virat Kohli gives an update on his kids, Vamika and Akaay

As we all know by now Virushka are proud parents of two kids, a boy Akaay Kohli, and a girl Vamika Kohli. The couple has always managed to keep them away from the limelight and media glare. But, in a fun video shared by Danish Sait recently, he can be seen playing a character called Mr Nags, who was interviewing Virat Kohli. In the video, we can hear him ask the cricketer many questions, one of them being about his kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Talking about his newborn, the RCB player said, “The baby is good, healthy, everything is fine.” Further giving an update about Vamika, Virat revealed that she has started picking up a bat and she is enjoying swinging the bat. He concluded by saying that it was going to be their choice at the end of the day.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen since her last release, Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all geared up for her next release, Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

