Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are total goofballs in THESE throwback photos and we can’t get over their cuteness

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the cutest couples and their photos manage to break the internet. A series of throwback photos of the two are proof that they are the goofiest couple around. Check it out.

Among the cutest couples in showbiz, and hubby Virat Kohli always manage to leave their fans in awe of their photos. Be it chilling at home with each other or just being outdoors, Anushka and Virat always manage to grab the attention due to their cuteness. Amid the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been sharing goofy photos while staying at home. Be it indulging in cooking or board games, the duo has kept fans updated with their lockdown shenanigans.

Now, we stumbled upon some goofy throwback photos of the two stars from their wedding, that are just beyond adorable. In the throwback photos, Anushka is seen clad in a beige saree while Virat is seen sporting a black sherwani. However, it is the goofy expressions that Virat is making in the photos that have left everyone in splits including his wife Anushka. Soon the two are captured in some cute and candid moments that are yet another proof that they are the goofiest couple around.

Among the Bollywood stars who got married, Anushka’s wedding was all over social media. Their photos from the Italian wedding broke the internet. Virat and Anushka’s wedding video gave fans a glimpse into their fairytale nuptials and surely, the two continue to set couple goals for everyone.

Check out Anushka and Virat’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, both Anushka and Virat have been urging everyone to stay calm and at home. The couple also pledged their support to various initiatives including the PM-CARES and Maharashtra’s CM relief fund for COVID 19. On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her debut web series, Paatal Lok. It premieres on May 15, 2020.

