Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are 'truly amazed' as COVID 19 fundraiser surpasses Rs 11 Cr: We'll overcome this

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to share their gratitude for everyone who donated to their COVID 19 fundraiser. The fundraiser they started for COVID 19 relief surpassed the target twice.

Amid the COVID 19 second wave, several stars have come to the forefront to help out and among them, Virat Kohli and led from the front. They started a fundraiser to help in providing resources. The couple has now managed to collect over Rs 11 Crore, which has surpassed their initial target of Rs 7 Crore. Expressing their gratitude to all those who have openly supported their cause and come forth to help amid the pandemic, Anushka and Virat shared a post on social media along with the updated numbers.

Sharing a note, Anushka wrote, "Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind." The figure they were able to collect was Rs 11 Crore 39 Lakh 11 Thousand and 820. The actress penned a word of thanks to everyone to came forth to help amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Anushka's note:

Further, Virat also joined Anushka in expressing gratitude to everyone and was overwhelmed by the support they received for the COVID 19 fundraiser. The Indian skipper wrote, "Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, and helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are in this together, and we will overcome this together." The couple together hoped that everyone would be able to come out of the situation soon.

Take a look at Virat's note:

Among those who have contributed to Virushka's fundraiser, Yuzvendra Chahal's name also comes in. Besides Virat and Anushka, several other stars also have been helping out amid the pandemic. From Sonu Sood to , Bollywood stars have turned their social media handles into places where one could come for help. Many stars have been using their platforms to amplify calls for help. , Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and many others are among those who have been doing their bit to help out amid the pandemic.

