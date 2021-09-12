Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli arrive in Dubai for IPL; Actress shares PHOTOS

and Virat Kohli are out of India for a very long time. The actress has accompanied the cricketer for the ongoing IPL matches. They were in the United Kingdom for the last three months and she has been treating fans with beautiful countryside pictures. Their little munchkin Vamika is also along with them. When they were leaving for the UK, their airport pictures had gone viral. And today the actress has shared a new update and now the couple is in Dubai.

Anushka took to her Instagram to share snippets of her journey from the United Kingdom to Dubai. She posted a photo from inside the airplane on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Adios UK, you’ve always been great, as always.” The next picture she posted IPL poster saying, “We are here! Dubai.” They are staying at the Ja Lake View Hotel where they were welcomed by the staff. She shared a collage that showed two plates of dessert covered with a glass lid. It consisted of pictures of Anushka and Virat.

Anushka, Virat flew to the UK in July for the India Vs England matches. The actress enjoyed the trip and travelled to several places with Athiya Shetty, Pratima Singh and others. The couple also visited restaurants and photos from their outings surfaced on social media.

Take a look at the pictures here: