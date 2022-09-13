Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli beam with joy as they enjoy ‘beautiful mornings’ together in the UK; PIC
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look picture-perfect in this lovely snap shared by the cricketer. Take a look
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has a massive fan following on social media, and the actress keeps her fans updated by frequently sharing glimpses of her life on social media. Anushka is currently in the UK, where she is shooting for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. While in the UK, she has been sharing the most gorgeous pictures on her Instagram stories and posts. A few days ago, she posted a series of snaps as she enjoyed a breakfast date with her parents. She was joined by her husband Virat Kohli yesterday, who flew to London to spend some time with Anushka and their daughter Vamika. Now, the cricketer has shared a gorgeous picture with Anushka, and the couple can be seen enjoying beautiful mornings in London.
Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account and posted a picture that shows him and Anushka posing together. Looks like they are enjoying the pleasant weather, and they were all smiles for the picture. The photograph shows Anushka and Virat standing in a lush green lawn, and it also gives a glimpse of the coffee table behind the couple. While Virat wore an oversized woolen sweater, Anushka layered her top with a woolen shrug and looked cute in a beanie. Sharing the snap, Virat captioned it, “Beautiful mornings.” Check out the picture below.
Meanwhile, yesterday, Anushka Sharma shared some candid pictures from their romantic coffee date in London. Anushka and Virat were seen engrossed in a conversation as they held a cup of coffee in their hand.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen playing the role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress. A few hours ago, the actress shared a new still from the movie which showed her sitting on the bed with a solemn expression, holding a shoe in her hand. “Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey! #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix #ComingSoon,” she wrote. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.
ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s coffee date PICS gets REACTIONS from Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh