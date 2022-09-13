Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli beam with joy as they enjoy ‘beautiful mornings’ together in the UK; PIC

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has a massive fan following on social media, and the actress keeps her fans updated by frequently sharing glimpses of her life on social media. Anushka is currently in the UK, where she is shooting for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. While in the UK, she has been sharing the most gorgeous pictures on her Instagram stories and posts. A few days ago, she posted a series of snaps as she enjoyed a breakfast date with her parents. She was joined by her husband Virat Kohli yesterday, who flew to London to spend some time with Anushka and their daughter Vamika. Now, the cricketer has shared a gorgeous picture with Anushka, and the couple can be seen enjoying beautiful mornings in London.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account and posted a picture that shows him and Anushka posing together. Looks like they are enjoying the pleasant weather, and they were all smiles for the picture. The photograph shows Anushka and Virat standing in a lush green lawn, and it also gives a glimpse of the coffee table behind the couple. While Virat wore an oversized woolen sweater, Anushka layered her top with a woolen shrug and looked cute in a beanie. Sharing the snap, Virat captioned it, “Beautiful mornings.” Check out the picture below.