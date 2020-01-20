Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Team India’s victory over Australia with Sunil Chhetri and wife; See Pic

Anushka Sharma had jetted off to Bangalore and joined hubby Virat Kohli. After winning over Australia, Team India’s captain and wife joined footballer Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacherjee to celebrate the victory. Check it out.

Last evening, in an exciting match, Virat Kohli and his Team India defeated Australia and won the 3 match ODI series. And to top it all, Virat’s ladylove joined him for celebrating this victory along with close friends, Sunil Chhetri and wife, Sonam Bhattacharjee. Anushka had jetted off to Bangalore to join hubby Virat as he took on Australian cricket team with Team India in the 3rd One-day International match. While Virat and his boys win the match and the series, the celebrations seems to have involved Anushka, Sunil and Sonam too.

Sonam, Sunil’s wife, took to social media to share a photo with hubby, Anushka and Virat. As they caught up with each other post match, the two couples surely painted a stunning picture. In the photo, Anushka can be seen clad in a black top with jeans while Virat is seen opting for a cool and casual look in black jeans, beige jacket. Sunil is seen sitting next to wife Sonam in a brown tee, while his ladylove looked pretty in a classic white top and blue jeans.

The happy couples posed together and left the internet swooning over their photo. Sonam captioned it as, “No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!” Anushka expressed her happiness in joining Sonam and Sunil for dinner last evening and commented, “We had such a beautiful evening that don't be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time.”

Meanwhile, fans of Anushka and Virat loved seeing the two chilling with the footballer and his wife in Bangalore. On the work front, Anushka is rumoured to be roped in for Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Recently, photos of the gorgeous actress in Indian Cricket Team’s uniform with Jhulan from Kolkata had gone viral on the internet. However, the actress hasn’t confirmed anything as of now. Fans are waiting for her to announce her next.

